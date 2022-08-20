2 hours ago

Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’, has incurred the wrath of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for his comments on the role of chiefs in illegal mining.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council, led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, on Friday performed rituals to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The businessman turned politician was guest on Kumasi-based Oyerepa Fm, where he unequivocally criticised the chiefs for failing to help end the galamsey menace.

He is also accused of inciting the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

But his comments have been described as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful.

They slaughtered a ram in a traditional rites to prevail on the gods to help resist any rebellion against Asante Kingdom.