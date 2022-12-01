3 hours ago

The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has directed its members at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, to lay down their tools from Friday, 2nd December 2022 if the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) is not dismissed.

Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah who has been suspended by the NSS was heard in a viral audio verbally abusing a nurse at the Hospital after she had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the facility.

A committee has also been instituted to investigate the abuse and report in a month.

But the nurses and midwives say they will not relent in their demand for the dismissal of Mr Opoku Mensah.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ashanti regional chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Jones Afriyie-Anto said after commencing the strike at the Manhyia District Hospital on Friday, they will direct all its members in the Ashanti Region to lay down their tools on Monday, December 5.

He added that the association will call for a nationwide strike next week if the management of NSS fails to heed their demand. He further added that the association has formally reported the issue of verbal abuse to the police.

Background

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

Source: citifmonline