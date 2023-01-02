4 hours ago

The Manhyia Palace has officially disclaimed the Asanteman Association USA and severed all relations with the Association forthwith.

The decision by the Manhyia Palace comes after it was alienated from the Asanteman Association USA’s governance following a United States’ court’s decision.

Below is the full statement

I bring you compliments from Manhyia Palace, and write to express the appreciation of the Palace to the New York Board of Electors (Dr. Koti Antwi Boateng, Dr. Kwame Anyane-Yeboah, Rev. Dr. Yaw Frimpong-Manso, Kwasi Abrcfa Busia, and Regina Bonsu) for the good work you have done to provide guidance for the Asanteman Association, USA in the past year.

Your efforts at getting the association united to follow a clearly defined roadmap which was approved by the general membership has been noted with much appreciation.

Unfortunately, certain persons in the group led by Charles Manu found it necessary to take the matter to Court after Oheneba Boachie-Adjei (Otumfuo Hiahene, representing the Palace in this matter) intervened and instructed the group to unite and follow the Board of Electors’ roadmap for new elections.

In response to the Court action and the decision of Judge Alison Tuitt on June 29, 2022 in the matter of Asanteman Association of USA vs The Board of Electors, Amaniampong and Hiahene, I am directed by Manhyia Palace to issue the following directives:

As per the Court’s decision following plaintiff Charles Manus’s argument that “it is irrelevant that the King of Asante played a role in the controversy as plaintiff’s organization is governed by the Constitution and By-Laws mandated under New York law,” hence alienating Manhyia from the Asanteman Association USA’s governance, by virtue of the dictates of its own Constitution, Manhyia Palace, by this directive, officially disclaims the Asanteman Association USA and severs all relations with Asanteman Association USA forthwith.

Henceforth all groupings or associations of Asante citizens in the diaspora shall first apply and seek official recognition and endorsement from Manhyia Palace by satisfying specific conditions.

If you need further clarifications or additional information on this matter you can reach me on +233 55 432 4070, or Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, Otumfuo Hiahene, on +233 24 338 3051. Thank you.

Yours Sincerely, Lawrence Akwasi Prempeh Private Secretary to Asantehene