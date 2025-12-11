2 hours ago

The Manhyia Palace has urged the public to disregard reports suggesting that it is involved in the burial and funeral arrangements of celebrated highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the Palace stated that it has no role in the ongoing preparations for the late musician’s funeral and cautioned Ghanaians to rely only on verified information to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The clarification follows circulating claims alleging the Palace’s participation in planning the burial. Officials have labelled those reports as false and misleading. The speculation comes at a time when Daddy Lumba’s immediate family and extended relatives are locked in a dispute over the appropriate date for his funeral.

The family has already disowned a widely circulated December 13, 2025 funeral date, describing it as unauthorised.

The Palace warned that attempts by the media or individuals to link it to the issue risk causing further confusion. It therefore called on the public to ignore such reports and refrain from amplifying unverified information that could heighten tensions surrounding the funeral arrangements.