52 minutes ago

Owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has set up a committee to investigate the transfer of Striker Emmanuel Clottey from Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis.

The Porcupine Warriors have been hit with a $240,000 FIFA fine for breaches in their contractual agreement with Esperance as a result of the signing of the Ghanaian attacker.

The judgment debt has triggered massive confusion at the club with many followers of team calling for the perpetuators of the deal to be brought to book.

Inline with the growing calls for an enquiry into the matter, the club’s owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has set up a committee to investigate the matter and other troubling issues confronting the club.



Investigate all the circumstances surrounding Asante Kotoko Sporting Club transactions with Tunisian Club Esperance which resulted in the FIFA ruling and the subsequent transfer of another Asante Kotoko player to the club.



To investigate the failure of Asante Kotoko SC to meet its regulatory obligations to the Premier League licence.

The committee have been given four weeks to submit its report to the King of the Ashanti kingdom and have been mandated to do the following;According to a statement released from the Manhyia Palace and signed by Chief of staff Mr. Kofi Badu, the club's Executive board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has presented a report on his three-year stewardship of the club but the report is being evaluated for the consideration of his Royal Majesty.

