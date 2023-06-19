2 hours ago

Manta 5, a New Zealand company, introduces the Manta 5 SL3, a groundbreaking water bike, which has successfully made its debut on the River Seine.

With its unique features, including a powerful motor and Bluetooth connectivity, this innovative e-bike is poised to capture the attention of water sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Introduction:

The River Seine in Paris witnessed a rare sight as Manta 5, a New Zealand-based company, recently tested its groundbreaking water bike, the Manta 5 SL3.

Equipped with a 2.5 kilovolt motor and Bluetooth connectivity, this second-generation water bike is designed to provide an exhilarating experience for riders on the water.

With its ability to stay afloat for up to four hours, the Manta 5 SL3 offers a unique and thrilling way to explore the rivers and waterways.

However, this extraordinary experience comes with a price tag, as the bike currently costs 10,000 euros.

Despite the initial cost, Manta 5 aims to make this innovative water bike accessible to a wider audience in the future, catering to both individuals and families.

The Manta 5 SL3 - A Technological Marvel

The Manta 5 SL3 is not your ordinary bicycle. Combining cutting-edge technology and waterborne adventure, this e-bike is revolutionizing the concept of cycling.

With its 2.5 kilovolt motor and Bluetooth capabilities, riders can effortlessly navigate the waterways and experience the joy of gliding through the waves.

Unleashing the Potential for Water Sports and Nature Lovers

Manta 5 envisions the SL3 as a versatile product that appeals to a wide range of enthusiasts, from avid water sports participants to nature lovers seeking a unique outdoor experience.

The company believes that this innovative water bike is a game-changer, offering endless possibilities for exploration and enjoyment.

Demonstrating the Future at VivaTech

The Manta 5 SL3 recently took center stage at VivaTech, France's premier technology fair.

Demonstrations of the e-bike showcased its remarkable features and captured the attention of experts and enthusiasts alike.

With its potential to transform the way people interact with water sports, the SL3 has generated excitement and anticipation for its future in Europe and beyond.

A Bike Designed for Ease and Convenience

Unlike its predecessor, the SL3 introduces "light launch technology," enabling riders to quickly master the art of using an electric bike in just 40 minutes.

This streamlined learning curve sets it apart from other e-bikes that typically require hours of practice.

Furthermore, the SL3 can be conveniently disassembled into five parts, making it easily transportable and compatible with vehicles of various sizes, from compact cars to spacious vans.

Paving the Way for the Future

Manta 5's foray into the world of floating e-bikes marks a significant milestone in the realm of water sports and outdoor adventure.

As the company continues to refine its technology and production processes, it aspires to make these innovative water bikes more affordable and accessible to a broader audience.

With a promising future ahead, the Manta 5 SL3 is set to redefine the boundaries of exploration and bring the joy of cycling to the open water.

In summary, Manta 5's Manta 5 SL3 water bike presents a thrilling and unique opportunity for individuals and families alike.

With its cutting-edge technology, ease of use, and potential for endless adventure, this floating e-bike captures the essence of water sports and nature exploration.

As Manta 5 looks toward the future, the possibilities for this groundbreaking innovation are limitless, and it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of outdoor recreation.