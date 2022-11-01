45 minutes ago

There is growing interest from clubs in Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq who currently plies his trade in Sweden with BK Hacken.

After a stuttering spell at FC Nordsjaelland, the former Right to Dream Academy prospect moved to the Swedish side in February this year.

The fortunes of the former Ghana youth star have rapidly changed as his stock has risen with his side on the cusp of a league title triumph.

At the Swedish side, he has been integral in their quest for the title as he has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 matches.

BK Hacken is ready to protect its prized asset despite interest and will not the forward go on the cheap.

Speaking on the interest in the player, BK Hacken Sports Manager Martin Ericsson told Sportbladet “Sadiq has had an enormously strong finish and many clubs have been watching. We have long contracts on these players and on a player like Sadiq we know the value is high. It has to cost if someone wants to buy a young player from us.”

Ibrahim Sadiq has a contractt with the club he joined earlier this year until 2025.