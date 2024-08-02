12 hours ago

Chiefs and residents of the Upper Manya Krobo constituency in the Eastern region have praised the government for its numerous development projects in the area.

Nene Abgonarh IV, Divisional chief of Djabiam and Acting Divisional Chief of Asesewa, spoke on behalf of the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Sakitey II, during a stakeholder engagement at Asesewa with NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his constituency campaign in the Eastern Region.

The government’s initiatives, including the Free SHS policy, the extension of electricity to over 50 communities, and road rehabilitation, were commended by the Krobo chiefs.

They acknowledged the significant achievements made under the NPP government.

However, they urged the government to address the water issues in certain parts of the Krobo area.

The chiefs and residents expressed their support for the NPP and its flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the government’s developmental projects and emphasized the importance of continuity.

He outlined his plans, which include focusing on agriculture, reducing electricity tariffs, and creating jobs for the youth.