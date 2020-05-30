1 hour ago

Marc Overmars(L) of Ajax Amsterdam and Osei Kuffour of Bayern Munich struggle for the ball during their Champions League soccer match 19 April. Ajax was in the lead 4-1 after 54 minutes of the match. AFP PHOTO (Photo by - / ANP / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich icon Samuel Osei Kuffour has picked former Netherlands, Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona star Marc Overmars as his toughest opponent in football.

The 43 year old center back had a glorious career spanning over two decades playing for the likes of Livorno, AS Roma, Bayern Munich among other clubs.

Kuffour reached the nadir of his career when he won the 2001 Champion League trophy with Bayern Munich after the 1999 heart break.

He went on to win several silverware with Bayern Munich including many Bundesliga titles, DFB Pokal and club world cup among others.

In an interview on Joy Sports Link with Nathaniel Attoh on Saturday Kuffour picked the Dutch legend as his toughest player he ever faced with legendary Arsenal striker Thiery Henry in close second as the next toughest player.

"Marc Overmars was the player that gave me tough time. I remember we played a Champions League game against Ajax in 95 and Trapattoni [Giovanni] called me and said he was going to count on me because Ajax were then a good team," Kuffour disclosed on Joy FM.

"Before the game I had a deep chat with [Nwankwo] Kanu. I had known him for so long due to our clashes with Nigeria. However, 30 minutes before the game the coach called me and said your position has changed and that I will be deployed at right-back. I was thinking of marking [Clarence] Seedorf before the coach conveyed that message to me. I did not have it easy that night because Overmars was so quick on the ball."

"Thierry Henry was another player who gave me a tough time. We played against Arsenal in the Champions League at Highbury. He was lightening fast and full of trickery in the first half but I managed to pocket him in the second half."

"Playing against Ronaldo [Nazario], Zidane [Zinedine] and Figo [Luis] gave me courage because it's a big stage and if you want to make a name for yourself in the game, you need to play against these players and I'm glad I did."