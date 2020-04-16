1 hour ago

Ghana's Richard Ofori has been in demand in the South African Premier Soccer League with major clubs chasing him.

The Ghanaian has been linked with moves to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns but CEO of Maritzburg United Younis Kadodia says the club have not received any offers for their prized asset.

Ofori recently renewed his contract with Maritzburg United by a year but his CEO says that

should not be a hindrance to any potential move If his asking price is paid.

"Yes, it’s correct...I think it’s something that happened just before the lock-down. It’s one more season,'' he told Far Post.

"I think at this stage obviously there are rumours but yes, we haven’t received any formal offers for any players.

"So, I think the internet is one thing, offers are another, so interest via the media or offers via the club."

He added: "I think we’ve never stopped any player in the past, and I don’t think we will stop anybody in the future.

"But I think at this stage it’s premature or speculation. I think once there are any offers obviously come true then we can caucus it and discuss something."