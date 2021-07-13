53 minutes ago

Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark David Noonan has sent his Congratulatory message to the Phobian for winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

He is the latest to join the list of individuals to praise the Accra-based club for ending a 12-year trophy draught.

Hearts on Sunday successfully completed their league-winning mission after drawing at home to city rivals Liberty professionals.

Noonan, who spent a year as the MD of the club, in his message, urged the Phobians to enjoy the celebration.

"Congrats to the players, technical team, staff, supporters and board on a job well done. Enjoy the celebration," he said in a tweet.

Since leaving his post in March 2019, Noonan has not hidden his love for the club he ones led.

He has been an ardent follower of the team's campaign in the competition and has always urged them on to go for the ultimate.

He is been credited with some of his managerial acumen that saw the start of the Pobiman project.

The Phobians have a game in hand against WAFA on Sunday, but their 4 points lead seals it for them to grab their 21st league title.

They have booked their place in next season's CAF Champions League, a competition they last partook in 2008.