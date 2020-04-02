2 hours ago

Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to the public to consider the threat of the novel coronavirus disease to human existence, and fully support efforts towards curbing its spread.

He said the Commission had observed the slow response to measures being implemented by stakeholders, and also the lack of cooperation on the stay-at-home directive, and mandatory quarantine directives.

The Director who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said market women, in particular, ignored the gravity of the pandemic, and responded “scornfully” to sensitization efforts, although they rendered essential services and were always in close contact with the public.

“Market women are not taking the pandemic seriously. They scorn efforts to educate them, and some are even asking customers to remove their masks. It is not encouraging people to do what they must do to end the spread of the virus,” he said.

Mr Kponor said all must take the health crisis seriously, and adhere religiously to the advice of experts.

“I want to believe that everybody is doing his or her best to help end the spread. We must not be ignorant of the enormity of the crisis".

“If Italy, with all the health infrastructure, loses not less than 700 people a day, then we must not allow it to spread, least it overwhelms us.

“Stay at home please. If you don’t have anything to do, please stay at home,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline