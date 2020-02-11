1 hour ago

The Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater Project, which provides welfare support to head porters popularly known as Kayayei through training, protection and advocacy, has honoured some market women from Makola and Kejetia for their continuous support and compassion towards Kayayei.

The Project Director, Mr Yahaya Alhassan, in a ceremony at the Kumasi Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Centre to present the awards to the market women, said the honour represented the continuous support and compassion shown by the women to the Kayayei.

National phenomenon

He said the Kayayei menace was a national phenomenon which required a national effort to resettle the girls.

Nevertheless, he said, their welfare was paramount, especially being women and vulnerable and that was why it was important to recognise and encourage such support.

Citation

The citation which reads in part: “This is in recognition for your motherly care for the disadvantaged girls” was presented to recipients at the Kumasi Kejetia market, namely Mrs Olivia Achiaa, Ms Akosua Agyeiwaa, Mrs Fuseina Yakubu, Mrs Amamata Alhassan, Ms Adizatu Kubura Abubakar and Mrs Safiya Yusif.

In Accra, the ceremony took place at the Bridgewater Avenue near the Mamobi Market and the recipients were Mrs Christiana Laryea, the President of the Makola Women Traders Association, Mrs Fati Zakari, Ms Freda Tei and Ms Elizabeth Okine.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Bridgewater Project, Mr Iddrisu Adamu Mohammed, urged market women to have compassion on the Kayayei in the market and look out for their welfare.

He also advised Kayayei to be vigilant and avoid unscrupulous men who would want to take advantage of them.

Peacefmonline