The South Tongu and Central Tongu Districts of the Volta Region, have shut down their markets after cases of COVID-19 were recorded in some parts of the Region.

Sogakope and Dabala markets, which are all in the South Tongu District and Mafi Kumase Market also in the Central Tongu District have all been temporarily closed down from today, April 13, 2020, for two weeks.

In a press release issued by the Sogakope District Assembly and signed by Mr. Emmanuel Louis Agama, the District Chief Executive of the South Tongu District stated that “the closure of the market has become necessary because of the developments in the Volta Region concerning COVOID-19 and the closure of adjourning markets in the District”.

The Central Tongu District Assembly’s press release signed by Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive, said the reason for the closure of the Mafi Kumase Market was as a result of the total disregard for the various protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Central Tongu District Assembly’s press release also stated that the closure of the adjourning markets-Juapong Market may increase the number of people in the Mafi Kumase Market, which could also make it difficult to practice social distancing due to the anticipated large crowds in the markets, hence the closure of all the markets.

The Mafi Kumase Market has also been closed down temporarily with effect from April 13, 2020.

Volta Region recorded nine cases of coronavirus disease on April 12, 2020, with the total national figure at 566 as at Sunday, April 12, 2020