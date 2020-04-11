1 hour ago

Markets in the Ho Municipality will from Monday, April 13, be shut on market days to avoid overcrowding towards containing the Coronavirus disease.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said this had become necessary because traders were shrugging off social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID 19.

He said this at a media orientation on COVID19 in Ho by the Ministry of Information, Ghana Health Service and the USAID Breakthrough Action Project.

The Regional Minister said, "We are worried about the continuous overcrowding in our markets on market days. Those days are engraved in the minds of our people so they don't want everyday marketing and they are not observing social distancing. We have engaged chiefs and opinion leaders and we think we will shut the markets on those days".

He said the Municipal Assembly with support from its partners would organise clean up exercises in the markets and adjoining areas on market days to prevent trading activities on such days.

Dr. Letsa commended the media for its sacrifices towards Ghana's fight against COVID-19.

He urged journalists and media practitioners to keep information on the virus simple, not to confuse the populace, and to prevent fear and panic.

Dr. Senanu Djokoto, Deputy Regional Director, Public Health, Ghana Health Service, said 25 suspected cases in the Region tested negative and hoped five pending results would also be negative.

He said surveillance had been heightened to ensure Volta Region remained COVID 19-free.

Mr. A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the pandemic, "is like a war situation" and reminded journalists to be circumspect and use only approved communication protocols with legitimate sources.

He asked them to be guided by the GJA code of ethics and be conscious of their safety on and off the job.

Source: peacefmonline