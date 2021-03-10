1 hour ago

Gospel Musician Brother Sammy has blamed the many divorces among Gospel musician on their over spirituality.

He says most gospel musicians tend to see themselves as too spiritual and do not satisfy their partners in bed when they are married.

According to the gospel musician popularly referred to as the nation's worshipper, due to their over spirituality, most gospel singers tend to avoid things that will please their spouses in their sec life.

He made this known in an interview with KOFI TV about himself and his industry.

The likes of Esther Smith, Obaapa Christy, Joyce Blessing recently and many others have had their marriages end on the rocks in the past.

VIDEO BELOW: