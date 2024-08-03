6 hours ago

A 27-year-old woman is facing a legal battle following her decision not to become the second wife of a 55-year-old married man who has been financially supporting her.

The woman, who shared her story on TV3's "Confessions," a tell-it-all program, revealed that her affluent benefactor, who provides her with a weekly allowance of GH¢ 1,500, has threatened legal action if she does not accept his marriage proposal.

The man, already married with children, claims to love her more than his wife and wants to formalize their relationship; however, the lady holds a different opinion.

"I am with this guy, and we have been together for a year and a half now; he is the type of man who will not even wait for me to ask him for money. He gives me an allowance of GH¢ 1500 a week. He has rented an apartment for me and helped me open a business. He has even got me a car. I am living a comfortable life without stress when it comes to money.

"But the issue is he is 55 years old and I am 27. He is married and his wife and kids live abroad. Now looking at how comfortable I have been my parents have been pressuring me to introduce them to my boyfriend but little did they know that this said boyfriend is their age mate.

"I genuinely do not love him that much. I am just with him because he makes life easy. I get the money, and I live comfortably," she said.

Despite the financial benefits, including a rented apartment, a business, and a car, the woman is reluctant to marry him due to the age difference and potential ridicule from her friends and community.

"He called me one day and said he wanted us to get married, but this is not what I signed up for. I thought we were just going to chill and have fun and spend some money; then, he would go back to his wife and kids. So, where is this marriage thing coming from?

"He is telling me that he loves me more than his wife and wants to make me a second wife. look at his age, my friends will laugh at me.

"He is saying that if I do not marry him, he is going to take me to court and demand everything he has been giving me since day one."