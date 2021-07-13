29 minutes ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu has launched fresh attacks on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, calling his public statements on the fight against corruption as “highfalutin”.

In his latest ‘epistle’ issued on Monday, July 12, Mr Amidu drew the attention of all and sundry to the expiry of the three-year mandate of the governing board of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) and asked civil society to be particularly alert in the selection of their representative.

“At the time President Akufo-Addo was making his highfalutin statements he knew that he had collaborated with his dual nationality citizen friends populating a particular Civil Society Organization to rig the nomination and electoral process for selecting the representative of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations,” he wrote.

“The paradox is that the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations knew this and had no courage to ensure that the sanctity of the nomination process of their representative was not raped.

“Their attempt to rent a press to speak for them did not work because of the hypocrisy involved and the unthinkability that members of Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations would be afraid to fight this form of corruption themselves.”

The former Attorney General stressed that he is making the facts known this time around in order to ensure that the Office performs its role without partiality.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor needs to be operationalized and established as a specialized independent anti-corruption agency and not an adjunct of the Presidency as it has been for the past eight months.

“The Office will be of no use to the taxpayer if it is going to be another law enforcement and intelligence agency like the police service and other so called ‘independent accountability agencies’ who every reasonable and rational Ghanaian knows are tied to the apron strings of the rhetorical President Nana Akufo Addo and ‘The Family’.”

Source: peacefmonline.com