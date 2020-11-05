30 minutes ago

A Member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has described the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s recent comment on Former President John Mahama as needless, urging him to focus.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor is a ‘confused man.’

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in its observations on the Agyapa deal which is presented to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020, said it had established the identity of the ‘elected Government official 1’ in the Airbus SE scandal as former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Lawyer Amaliba said “In the document, Amidu surmises that Mahama is government official 1. Now go for the dictionary meaning of ‘surmise’ and you will see that the special prosecutor himself is not sure if indeed Mahama is government official 1, he might be a confused man himself."

Adding that, "If you are not sure why do you put that out? Are you part of the investigators in the UK? Has the UK given you some information? We are aware that you got a fake alert which was not an alert from the Interpol. We are aware that you have written to the serious fraud department of the UK and they are not responding to you. We are aware that you have sent a ticket to Adam Mahama to come down and he has not come down. So why would you come to that conclusion,” he quizzed Martin Amidu.

He added that the Special Prosecutor mentioning Mahama’s name is part of an attempt to “equalize the discussion”. “You have been asked to do Agyapa. Why then do you do this equalization? Or he is afraid that his paymasters will say that they are going to remove him so he needed to balance and he will get his position intact.

Mr Mahama has, however, described the Special Prosecutor (SP) as a “coward” for mentioning him in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Minerals Royalties deal.

In an interaction with students of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Mr Mahama also questioned “what stupidity” motivated the Special Prosecutor to mention him in an unrelated report?