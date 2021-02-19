31 minutes ago

A private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has said the former Special Prosecutor, Martin ABK Amidu, was wrong on some of the positions he took as far as the Agyapa Royalties Agreement was concerned.

According to him, though the Special Prosecutor who is popularly referred to as the Citizen Vigilante has the best interest of Ghana at heart, he is not always right.

"Martin has his mistakes and sometimes we make the mistake of thinking that because he was the citizen vigilante, everything he does is good, everything he says is correct,” Samson Lardy Anyenini intimated.

"His approach to interpreting the law, that I can clearly go through and tell you he is wrong on Agyapa.” Mr Ayenini who is also the host of Multimedia's Newsfile was speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.

On 16th November 2020, Mr Amidu resigned as the first Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

This was after having finished a corruption-risk assessment of the transaction and submitting a report to the president on Monday, November 2, 2020,

“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15 October 2020.

Exactly two weeks after submitting the report to the president, Mr Amidu announced his resignation from his post, citing interference by the president as one of the reasons.

In the letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Amidu said his decision was to enable the president to take steps to appoint a replacement as required by law.