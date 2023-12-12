4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has once again criticized certain members of the club's board, casting doubt on their ability to effectively assist owner Togbe Afede in managing the club.

Koopman's latest comments follow the board's response to his earlier accusations, where he alleged that they exerted undue influence over his player selection during his tenure.

Despite parting ways with the team amid a series of poor results, Koopman continues to express skepticism about the capabilities of specific board members, suggesting that their limitations go beyond interference in player decisions.

In an interview with ghanasportspage.com, Koopman stated, “There are some people on the board that I think they cannot help him.

You are President and you spend a lot of money on this, but you cannot buy a team. You must have balance, and around you, you must have people who can help you.

You must trust them, and whatever you say to them, they must also deliver. What I saw in those four months, they can’t help him."

Koopman's persistent criticism highlights ongoing tensions within the Hearts of Oak management structure and raises questions about the effectiveness of the board in supporting the club's objectives."