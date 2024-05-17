5 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is disappointed in the petition filed by Martin Amidu seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

Mr. Amidu who is a former Special Prosecutor sent the petition to the President Akufo-Addo and he has forwarded it to the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr. Kpebu it is too painful and early for this action against Mr. Agyabeng.

He said though the Special Prosecutor has his flaws, he is doing a good job.

“We have not gotten there yet, therefore it was unnecessary for the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to take that tandem. It’s good to criticize him, but to have him impeached is wrong” he said.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was sent to the President by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr. Amidu alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office

But Mr. Kpebu has mounted a spirited defence for the independent-minded Special Prosecutor.

“It’s not fair; generally, he has done well as Special Prosecutor. Kissi is independent-minded and very outspoken. He is the personification of integrity so why have him impeached if he is doing the right thing” he quizzed.