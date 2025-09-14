8 hours ago

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to consistently intervene in the foreign exchange market to manage the depreciation of the cedi.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on September 13, 2025, Mr. Kpebu argued that Ghana should adopt a proactive approach similar to countries like China, where central banks actively regulate their currencies to maintain stability.

“I’m sure when the IMF leaves, the Bank of Ghana will have a field day. We will need them to consistently intervene. Intervention is key,” he stressed.

His remarks come on the heels of recent disclosures by President John Dramani Mahama, who revealed during a media engagement that the BoG had withdrawn its interventions in the forex market. According to the President, the decision followed months of sharp appreciation of the cedi, exposing both its strengths and vulnerabilities.

President Mahama explained that while the move was intended to allow market forces greater influence, there remains a need for careful balancing to protect both exporters and importers.

He further noted that the cedi’s depreciation is expected to remain moderate, with projections of about 5% per annum in the near term.

Mr. Kpebu, however, maintained that consistent regulatory intervention from the central bank will be vital to safeguarding economic stability and ensuring predictability for businesses and households alike.