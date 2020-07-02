1 hour ago

A 29-year-old mobile money vendor at Fulfulso in the Savanna region have been stabbed multiple times by an unknown man.

The incident occurred at about 9pm Wednesday night at Fufulso lorry station.

Jakpa Brakinso Fuseini was stabbed multiple times while struggling to retrieve his money bag from the unknown man.

In an interview with Starr News, Brakinso Fuseini said the masked man entered his mobile money kiosk when he was alone and attempted to take away his money bag. When he struggled to prevent the man from taking the bag, he was stabbed.

He told Starr News that ” I was sitting inside my kiosk around 9pm when someone entered with a face mask like an armed robber when I turned to see who was, he picked my bag. I tried to identify him and he stabbed me”.

“By the time he stabbed me I had stretched my hand so the knife got my hand, and to my ribs. He ran away when I shouted for help”.

He was however not able to take anything from me, Fuseini added.

The case has since been reported to the Fufulso police and investigation has commenced.

Fuseini is also responding to treatment at the Yapei clinic.