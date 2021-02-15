2 hours ago

Goalkeepers coach of Accra Hearts Of Oak Ben Owu has left his job in a resignation spree that has hit the Phobians in midseason.

The former National goalkeeper resigned from his post with immediate effect, citing personal reasons for his exit.

Owusu's action comes just minutes after club's head coach Kosta Papic also resigned.

Papic left the club on Monday after leading the Phobians in 10 matches out of 13 played by the club so far, tendering in his resignation letter to the board of directors following a meeting.

Owu becomes the 3rd person to leave his post in the Hearts of Oak technical department as assistant coach Asare Bediako also resigned last week

As Papic's exit is known to have been caused by misunderstanding with the clubs top brass, Owu's yet not known.

Owu was the long serving technical person among the three, having joined the club in 2019 under then Kim Grant.

He joined the Hearts of Oak in December 2019 from AshantiGold SC after his four years spell with the Miners came to an end.

The 1991 Under 17 world cup winner has rich experience on the local scene having been goalkeepers' coach for Sekondi Hasaacas, Medeama SC and King Faisal Babes.

With his exit, Accra Hearts of Oak is only left with team manager Sarbahn Quaye at helm as the club goes into their week 14 encounter with archrival Asante Kotoko in game which has been postponed to the 28th of February.