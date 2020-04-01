1 hour ago

Seven Ghana Premier League Clubs are hot on the heels of New Edubiase FC striker Abdul Umar Basit.

This has been revealed by the President of the club Abdul Salam Yakubu.

He says there have been several overtures for his star striker who recently returned from a stint with Irish lower tier side Ballymena United.

Umar Basit has been an integral part of the New Edubiase team who are currently playing in the the lower tier league.

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League have had their interest peeked by his impressive form in the Division One league.

There has been a scramble for his signature by at least seven clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

"Seven clubs have written to us for the services of our player Abdul Basit Umar", Edubiase owner Abdul Salam Yakubu said in an interview with Assh FM.

They include Dwarfs, Berekum Chelsea,Eleven Wonders,WAFA, Aduana Stars, Karela United and Great Olympics.