The national headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its surroundings came to a complete standstill on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This was when Hon Joe Ghartey who was the last to file arrived at the National Headquarters to file his nomination.

Mr. Joe Ghartey said after he was told by the Director of Elections of the NPP, Mr Evans Nimako that he was the last to file, said "the first shall be the last and the last the first".

After filing successfully the Director of Elections presented Hon. Joe Ghartey with a copy of the NPP constitution.

Joe Ghartey in receiving the constitution said that he chaired the session of the National Conference of the NPP in La, Accra in 2009 which adopted the current constitution of the NPP.

He also reminded those gathered that his wife, Lawyer Efua Ghartey was a member of the Peter Ala Adjetey Committee which drafted the constitution, which was adopted by Conference.

Hon. Ghartey arrived at the Asylum Down headquarters of NPP in the company of his his wife and seasoned lawyer Efua Ghartey who has also been a member of the Party since 1992 and was part of the team led by Nana Akufo Addo, which team also included Joe Ghartey, Phillip Addison and Alex Quaynor.

Thousands of enthusiastic Party supporters besieged the NPP headquarters to lend their support to Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Amid singing, dancing and drumming, the NPP members and supporters from all walks of life showed their unflinching support for Hon. Ghartey who they described as the 'People's President".

They wielded placards and chanted his name, expressing their profound desire to see him being elected as leader of the NPP and eventually as President of Ghana. Peope were heard saying all around that Joe Ghartey was humble and assessable. They were heard saying that he was hardworking, strict but kind and compassionate.

Addressing his supporters shortly after submitting his nomination forms, the experienced politician and legal luminary, Hon. Ghartey shared his vision for the party and indeed Ghana.

According to him, together, his Government and Ghanaians, will transform Ghana.

He said, "We together, will transform this nation, we will take this nation to the next level," to which a lot of supporters were heard saying in response "we believe you [Joe Ghartey].

He was brief with his speech but very straight to the point.

The long-standing Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament said his desire to become President of Ghana is to be a blessing to all Ghanaians.

According to him, politics is not about what one will get but rather about what one can do for humanity.

Hon. Ghartey, a man who is well known for his compassion and kindness, says leadership should be about "blessing people so God can bless you."

Joe Ghartey said he had just returned on a tour from five northern Regions of Ghana. He said it was a road trip which was full of positive testimonies by people he met on the way. He told the gathering that on his return he went through Assin North and he would return there after the program.

Joe Ghartey said he was confident he would be among the first five for the Super Delegates Conference in August. He said regardless of his position he would be part of the first five and would go to win the main election as Flagbearer in November. He told the gathering that the electoral college for the Special Delegates Congress was less than one percent of the over 200,000 people who would vote in November for the flagbearer.

"If it's God's will I will be the President of Ghana" he said.

He said that he will be visiting the delegates and that this stage of his campaign was called The Walking and Talking Campaign.

He said the time for noise and funfair would come but at this stage the campaign would be strategic and not necessarily noisy.

Joe Ghartey thanked those present for their support and asked for God's blessings for them. He also asked for God's blessings for those who did not support him and said he prayed that they would change their minds and support him.