Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has admitted that there are times when masturbation is bad, however, on some occasions, it is good and necessary.

In an interview with Adwen, the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show, 'In Bed with Adwen', she stated that there are different types of masturbation, good and bad, however, people do it more the bad way than the good, hence it is now seen as a wrong thing.

Sharing an instance in which masturbation, to her, is not wrong, she said, “Having sex with someone you don’t love is very painful so if your partner has travelled for three years, you can video call him so that you don’t have to insert any bottles or other objects to satisfy yourself. Masturbation is a good business between couples.

During the conversation, you can ‘touch yourself’ for him to see and vice versa. Within fifteen minutes, both of you will be okay and you can sleep in peace. That is not wrong and that way, you won’t go for someone else to have sex with you because your partner is unavailable”.

According to Dzifa, most of the times people cheat, it is because their spouses are unavailable, hence, If everyone would accept that it is not wrong for couples to masturbate for each other over the phone, there would be no such thing as cheating.

She confessed that she supports masturbation only when the partner is involved.

“If you go and hide somewhere and inserts stuff in your vagina, that is what we call witchcraft. That is cheating; not when your partner is involved,” she added.