59 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has organized an Integrity training session for Match Commissioners and Referees scheduled to handle games in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

GFA’s Integrity and Compliance Officer, Obed Tuffour led the training program where participants were lectured on INTEGRITY IN FOOTBALL with key emphasis on the dangers of match manipulating, doping and corruption in football which turns to jeopardize the integrity of the game.

The training session was also used to create awareness on the need to report unethical behaviors and help fight corruption in football.

At the end of the training, participants signed the Integrity declaration form which binds them to the rules and regulations of the Association on match fixing, match manipulation, betting activities and other ethical malpractices.

The GFA will in the coming days organize same training for Match Commissioners and Referees in the Malta Guinness Women’s’ Premier League and the Access Bank Division One League.