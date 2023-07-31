Dates for the respective Matchdays of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League have been announced by the Ghana Football Association.

Matchday 1 of new season will kick off September 15-18, 2023 with the first round of the season set to end from December 29- January 1, 2024.

The league will go on a one-month break till February 23-26, 2024 to make way for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will be staged from 13 January – 11 February 2024.

Here are the start dates for the 2023/24 League season: