Hearts of Oak Head Coach Kosta Papic has named his 11-man squad to face Berekum Chelsea in their Match-Day 10 encounter at the Berekum Golden City park on Saturday.
The Serbian has made just one change to the team that beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Match Day 9 clash.
In today's game, Dominic Eshun replaces Abdul Manaf Umar, who is on suspension for accumulated yellow cards.
Here is the lineup:
Richmond Ayi
Fatawu Mohammed
Nuru Sulley
Mohammed Alhassan
Raddy Ovouka
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Dominic Eshun
Benjamin Afutu
William Denkyi
Victor Aidoo
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Subs: Richard Attah,
Robert Addo,
James Sewornu,
Isaac Mensah,
Patrick Razak,
Abednego Tetteh
The game kicks off at 3 pm at the Berekum Golden City Park.
Live on TV : STARTIMES ADEPA CHANNEL
