3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak Head Coach Kosta Papic has named his 11-man squad to face Berekum Chelsea in their Match-Day 10 encounter at the Berekum Golden City park on Saturday.

The Serbian has made just one change to the team that beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Match Day 9 clash.

In today's game, Dominic Eshun replaces Abdul Manaf Umar, who is on suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Here is the lineup:

Richmond Ayi

Fatawu Mohammed

Nuru Sulley

Mohammed Alhassan

Raddy Ovouka

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Dominic Eshun

Benjamin Afutu

William Denkyi

Victor Aidoo

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Subs: Richard Attah,

Robert Addo,

James Sewornu,

Isaac Mensah,

Patrick Razak,

Abednego Tetteh

The game kicks off at 3 pm at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Live on TV : STARTIMES ADEPA CHANNEL