1 hour ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey says the much publicized match fixing scandal involving AshantiGold and Inter Allies has tainted the image of the Ghana Premier League.

In the last three years Ghana has struggled to complete a full league season due to one issue or the other but this year Ghana completed the 2020/2021 season in full with Hearts winning the league but that has been overshadowed by an alleged match fixing scandal.

During the last round of matches Ashgold beat already relegated Inter Allies by a whooping 7-0 with the manner of the match raising eye brows but the camel that broke the camel's back was the admission of Inter Allies center back Hashmin Musah who confessed he deliberately scored two own goals to foil a bet.

According to Mr Abbey, the current situation presents a test case for the GFA to find a lasting solution to the allegations of match fixing and match of convenience in our game.

“Although in one breath am happy we have been able to complete a season, after a very long time, am also disturbed and disappointed by the fact the allegations of match-fixing, and violence will set the FA back but am hopeful how the FA deals with this issue will demonstrate its willingness and capacity to deal with such matters in future," he told Asempa FM.

"The Ghana Football Association will use the Ashgold vs Inter Allies as a catalyst to deal with the betting issues in our game once and for all."

The GFA capo also adds that the match fixing allegations is unfair on Hearts of Oak as they are worthy winners and have never been mentioned in any such shameful act.

“It might be unfair to Hearts of Oak because in all the allegations I have heard there is non involving Hearts of Oak, so if you look at it from who won the league, the top four and the other positions, it might be unfair, but if you look at it from the point of view of the competition with all the allegations, it taints the competition.

“We have completed the season with a winner, and there is no evidence to suggest those positions have been compromised."

“Match-fixing goes against the integrity of the competition, that is why we must go deep into this issue and if there are culprits, we find them and deal with them, so the GFA will deal with them with the relevant regulations, and let the Police deal with the criminal aspect of the issues," he added.