The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the match officials for the highly anticipated inauguration match between Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko SC, set to take place at the newly constructed TNA Stadium in Tarkwa.

Match Officials:

- Referee: Charles Bulu (FIFA Referee)

- Assistant Referee 1: Theophilus Akugre

- Assistant Referee 2: Paul Atimaya

- Fourth Official: Julian Nunoo

- Match Commissioner: James Odoom

The match is scheduled for Friday, August 16, 2024, with kick-off at 18:00 GMT (6:00 PM local time).

This high-profile friendly marks the official commissioning of the state-of-the-art 10,400-seater TNA Stadium, which is expected to be a landmark event for Ghanaian football.

The GFA has expressed confidence that both Premier League clubs will adhere to the relevant regulations to ensure a successful and smooth inauguration of the stadium.

This match will serve as a fitting tribute to the opening of the ultra-modern facility.