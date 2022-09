1 hour ago

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to begin this weekend from September 9-12, 2022.

The season promises to be exciting with the entry of Nsoatreman FC, FC Samartex 1996, Kotoku Royals FC and Tamale City into the topflight League.

Appointments for the opening round of matches have been announced.

Below are the Match Officials: