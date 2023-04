1 hour ago

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 26 of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials:

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS KOTOKU ROYALS

VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM

REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA

ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM

4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR

MATCH COMMISIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE

REFEREE ASSESSOR: SIMON DOKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS KARELA

VENUE: TARKWA AKOON PARK

REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

ASSISTANTS: GABRIEL BOATENG AND DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE: MATHEW AYISU

MATCH COMMISIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR

REFEREE ASSESSOR: CHARLES NII TAGOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VRS BECHEM

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND JAMES OSAFO

4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

MATCH COMMISIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER

REFEREE ASSESSOR: THOMAS NUNOO

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:MUNTAKA MOHAMMED

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023 – 6PM

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS NSOATREMAN

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA

ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL AND KENNETH ARMOO

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO

MATCH COMMISIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

MATCH: SAMARTEX VRS ACCRA LIONS

VENUE: NSENKYIRE PARK

REFEREE: ALFAA BA ADEY

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODDOM AND GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

MATCH COMMISIONER: SAMUEL GYASI

REFEREE ASSESSOR: GEORGE MANU

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023

MATCH: ADUANA VRS OLYMPICS

VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI PARK

REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO AND MUMUNI FUSEINI

4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK

MATCH COMMISIONER: TASEMBEDO OUSMANE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023

MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VRS ASANTE KOTOKO

VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED AND PASCAL MAWUSI

4TH REFEREE: IBRAHIM AYAABA

MATCH COMMISIONER: DAWDI ABDUL RAZAK

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS DREAMS

VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA AND SULEMANA SALAU DEEN

4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU

MATCH COMMISIONER: MICHAEL AYEH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS GOLDSTARS

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLANGBANU AND HENRY ESSEL

4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS

REFEREE ASSESSOR: TAHIRU MOHAMMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK