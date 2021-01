6 hours ago

The match officials for Matchweek 2 of the 2020/21 Ghana Division One League season have been appointed.

See who will be officiating in the ninth round of fixtures, including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers below:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Unity FC vs Wa Suntaa VENUE: Bechem Park REFEREE: Umar Abubakari ASSISTANTS: Seidu Abdulai & Felix Apula 4TH REFEREE: Alhassan Abdul MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Adjei VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Steadfast vs Berekum Arsenals VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Sintim Eliasu Tonsule ASSISTANTS: Bondma Tordia Bashiru & Forkor Alidu M. 4TH REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul G. MATCH COMMISSIONER: Luke Ayoo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Yakubu Andani DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Nsoatreman vs Young Apostles VENUE: Twumasi Sports Complex REFEREE: Diawuo Enoch ASSISTANTS: Samuel Owusu & Ibrahim M. Adams 4TH REFEREE: James A. Ayoko MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Nimako VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERMAN: Ernest Assaw DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Techiman City vs Crocodile Stars VENUE: Techiman REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Idrisu Nuhu Is-Saaq & Issah Mumuni Baguricher 4TH REFEREE: Moro Idrisu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari A. Ganiyu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Isaac Kusi Addae GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Nkoranza Warriors vs Tamale City VENUE: Nkoranza Children’s park REFEREE: Oliver Tetteh ASSISTANTS: Gabriel Boateng & Henry Essel Bediako 4TH REFEREE: Atuah Mathew MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawdi A. Razak VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frank Amankwah GFA CAMERAMAN: Samuel Dzimedo DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: BA United vs Bofoakwa FC VENUE: Coronation park, Sunyani REFEREE: Sulemana Litif ASSISTANTS: Yakubu Abdul Rahman & Nbangnan N. Festus 4TH REFEREE: Adanney David MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Osei Yaw VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Kintampo FC vs RTU VENUE: Kintampo Rawlings park REFEREE: Niatre Suntuo Aziz ASSISTANTS: Alugmi Michael & Theophilus Akugre 4TH REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Joseph Appiah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Yendi Gbewaa vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Noah Joshua ASSISTANTS: Paul Aduko & Aduko Robert Sunday 4TH REFEREE: Saeed Abdul-Aziz MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edward A. Ayaana VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Achiken vs Nzema Kotoko VENUE: Jamsco park, Assin Fosu REFEREE: Hans Mensah ASSISTANTS: Sumaila Issah & Doris Essuman Darko 4TH REFEREE: Noble John Koomson MATCH COMMISSIONER: Atta Kakra Fosu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalilu Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentere DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Sekondi Hasaacas vs New Edubiase (Live match) VENUE: Sekondi Gyandu park REFEREE: Jacob Asaffuah ASSISTANTS: John Ansah & Mary Tei 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Oppong MATCH COMMISSIONER: E.Q.M Osamquaye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah DATE: POSTPONED MATCH: FC Samartex vs Unistar Academy VENUE: REFEREE: Gilbert Amoa-Ayariga ASSISTANTS: Lamme Michael & Salifu Ibrahim Baba 4TH REFEREE: Richmond Antwi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Boakye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Venomous Vipers vs Asokwa Deportivo (Live) VENUE: Robert Mensah Stadium REFEREE: Joseph Kwofie ASSISTANTS: Sheriff Kweku Duah & Kwame Frimpong 4TH REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu MATCH COMMISSIONER: S.K. Baah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joseph Ofori Mensah GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Bentum DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Bibiani Gold Stars vs Bekwai Youth Academy VENUE: DUNS park, Bibiani REFEREE: Fernand Nda ASSISTANTS: James Ainooson & Emmanuel Essuman 4TH REFEREE: Eric Kornie MATCH COMMISSIONER: Michael Fletcher GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Frimpong DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 MATCH: Pacific Heroes vs Skyy FC VENUE: Agogo Collins SHS park REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu ASSISTANTS: Samuel Kusi Antwi & Abraham Ndeego 4TH REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Francis Boateng VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Baah GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Swedru All Blacks vs Star Madrid VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Isaac Adjanor ASSISTANTS: A.F. Zakari & Seth Abletor 4TH REFEREE: Robert Mussey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Twumasi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda DATE: Sunday, January 16, 2021 MATCH: Wassaman vs Proud United VENUE: Ejisu Comm. Park REFEREE: Mohammed Zakari ASSISTANTS: Adam Alhaji Mutawakilu & Isaac Duodu 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Graham MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawson Amoah GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko