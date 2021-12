4 hours ago

The Referees Committee has appointed Match Officials for Matchweek Three of the Division One League.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 3:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS MIGHTY ROYALS VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU ASSISTANTS: IDDRISU NUHU ISHAQ & IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS 4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH APPIAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: WA YASSIN VS NSOATREMAN FC VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS ASSISTANTS: GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSAH & ABRAHAM NDEEGO 4TH REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: NKORANZA WARRIORS VS WA SUNTAA VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: DANIEL OTENG APPIAH ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED VS ELVIS ATTAKORAH 4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKARI SADIQ MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL OSMAN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANK AMANKWAA GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: BAFFOUR VS STEADFAST VENUE: TWUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR ASSISTANTS: ISAAC DUODU & IDDRISU ISSAHAKU 4TH REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA MATCH COMMISSIONER: AFARI TANIM VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TIEKU GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS BA UNITED VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL BOATENG & PATRICK GOHA 4TH REFEREE: ISSIFU MUSTAPHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISSAKA ABDUL ANAS VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFO KING

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: DREAMS TAMALE VS BOLGA ALL STARS VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: IBRAHIM AMADU ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA & ELIJAH AMOAH 4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARIA MATCH COMMISSIONER: HAMIDU SEIDU BOMISON VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: BOFOAKWA TANO VS UNITY VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK, BECHEM REFEREE: BLISS DOUGLAS KPORHA ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR 4TH REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG ATUOBI MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK NIMAKO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: KINTAMPO FC VS BEREKUM ARSENALS VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: RICHMOND ADJEI ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL ALLIGMI & FESTUS ABANGNAN 4TH REFEREE: ENOCH DIAWUO MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDWARD AYAANA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: ACHIKEN VS HOLY STARS VENUE: NANA GYAMFI PARK, BEKWAI REFEREE:ROBERT MUSEY ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO & DIVINE GBOLOMOR 4TH REFEREE: JIBRAEEL SULEMAN MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL AMEWONYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS SKYY VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM REFEREE: JOSHUA TENGZIE ASSISTANTS: GEORGE AKISIBOKA & MATHIAS KOFFI KOUADIO 4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA MOHAMMED GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: SWEDRU ALL BLACKS VS ASOKWA DEPORTIVO VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM REFEREE: MAWULI KLU ASSISTANTS: PAUL DEYEGBE & PATRICK PETER OSEI 4TH REFEREE: CALEB ABOTSI MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL AUBYN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VS EBUSUA DWARFS VENUE: AJUMAKO ASSASAN PARK REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH ASSISTANTS: JONES AMOAH BOATENG & ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE 4TH REFEREE: BRIGHT APEAMENYO MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD ADU GYAMFI VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: HASAACAS VS NEW EDUBIASE VENUE: GYANDU PARK REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL OWUSU & MUSAH BASHIRU 4TH REFEREE: KWADWO APPIAH NYARKO MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWSON AMOAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALEX ADU GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER, 2021 MATCH: BYFA VS WASSAMAN VENUE: NANA GYAMFI PARK REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO ASSISTANTS: JOHN NYAVOR & ADAM ALHAJI MUTAWAKIL 4TH REFEREE: REUBEN GBEKU MAKAFUI MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KWADWO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: SAMARTEX VS NZEMA KOTOKO VENUE: SAMREBOI REFEREE: ISAAC SIMMON BASSAW ASSISTANTS: ABRAHAM KYEREMANTENG & SALIFU IBRAHIM BABA 4TH REFEREE: FERDINAND NYANYI MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL BAAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: FUTURE STARS VS UNISTAR ACADEMY VENUE: EIJSU OKESE PARK REFEREE: SIELA MAHAMA ADAM ASSISTANTS: VICTOR TWUM OBOUR & SULEMANA MOHAMMED 4TH REFEREE: DAVID ADANNEY MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWASI ASANTE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: AKATSI ALL STARS VS KWAEBIBREM VENUE: WAFA PARK REFEREE:FELIX AGBOZO ASSISTANTS: BLESS AWADZI & JOSEPH LARYEA 4TH REFEREE: ALFRED TABI MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDMUND OSEM QUAYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AKPABLI SANDOCAL GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: YOUNG WISE VS TEMA YOUTH VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ESSUMAN ARTHUR & KWAME FRIMPONG 4TH REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAAH APPIAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE JACQUAYE GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID ABAIDOO

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: UNCLE T UNITED VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VENUE: FRED CRENTSIL PARK, PRAMPRAM REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR ASSISTANTS: BLESS OKLU & SAMUEL DAVOR 4TH REFEREE: GIDEON NII COFFIE MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH DANQUAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC SAPPOR

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: SUSUBRIBI VS NANIA VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE ASSISTANTS: JOHN ANSAH & DANIEL EKOW AKOTO 4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF NASHIRU MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ABBEY GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2021 MATCH: VISION FC VS MIGHTY JETS VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU REFEREE: IDDRISU MUSTAPHA ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN & PATRICK APPIAH KODUAH 4TH REFEREE: GEORGE AMOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONG VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE TAGOE GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: ACCRA CITY VS GOLDEN KICKS VENUE: CARL REINDORF PARK, DANSOMAN REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYARKO & AUGUSTINE AFFUL 4TH REFEREE: DANIEL AMOAH OPPONG MATCH COMMISSIONER: GEORGE ANTWI GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID KPELI

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021 MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS KRYSTAL PALACE VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO & MARY TEI 4TH REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA ASAMOAH BOAKYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE GFA CAMERAMAN: ELLIAS NINSON

DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021 MATCH: HEART OF LIONS FC VS KOTOKU ROYALS VENUE: KPANDO STADIUM REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH ASSISTANTS: ADAMS AGBESHIE & GIBRINE TANKO AYUBA 4TH REFEREE: HANS MENSAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

ZONE TWOZONE THREE