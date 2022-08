1 hour ago

Appointments have been made for DOL Super Cup 3rd place play offs and and final on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Here are the Match Officials:

THIRD PLACE: SAMARTEX VS TAMALE CITY

VENUE: KYEBI ASTRO TURF

DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022

REFEREE: HARUNA ALHASSAN

ASSISTANTS: EDMOND OFOE TETTEH & LINDA AYINPOKA ASOGRO

4TH REFEREE: ADUHENE BLESSED

KICK OFF: 2PM

LIVE ON MAX TV & GFA YOUTUBE HANDLE

SUPER CUP FINAL

MATCH: LIBERTY VS NSOATRAMAN

VENUE: KYEBI ASTRO TURF

DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022

REFEREE: CHRISTOPHER NII ADJEI OKPOTI

ASSISTANTS: PHILIP AMOH & JULIANA ANTIEH

4TH REFEREE: NANA KOJO AMOAH

KICK OFF: 4PM

LIVE ON MAX TV AND GFA YOUTUBE PAGE