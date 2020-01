35 minutes ago

The match officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.

Kick-offs are 15:00 GMT with Legon Cities match against Ashantigold scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Here are the match officials for the mid-week matches:



BEREKUM CHELSEA Vs DREAMS FC Venue: Berekum Ref: Bernard Dumfe Asst 1: Bawa Haruna Asst 2: Alhassan Abdulai 4th Ref: Mahama Ewuntoma M/C: Paul Ayamba



ELEVEN WONDERS Vs ADUANA STARS SC Venue: Techiman Ref: Emmanuel Eshun Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed Asst 2: Thomas Ngindieye 4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri M/C: Mike Amedior



GREAT OLYMPICS Vs KARELA UNITED Venue: Accra Ref: Ali Musah Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu Asst 2: Richard Appiah 4th Ref: Bashiru Dauda M/C: James Adjei



DWARFS Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Venue: Cape Coast Ref: Thomas Alibo Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye Asst 2: John Nyavor 4th Ref: Eric Owusu Peprah M/C: Nana Opare Akufu



LEGON CITIES Vs ASHGOLD Venue: Accra Ref: Joshua Samadji Asst 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh Asst 2: Frederick Danful 4th Ref: Akudzi Martins M/C: Andrews Tamakloe



MEDEAMA Vs ASANTE KOTOKO Venue: Tarkwa Ref: Latif Adaari Asst 1: courage Kuechufia Asst 2: Shine Ayitey 4th Ref: Jones Akubiem M/C: C.M Atsatsa



INTER ALLIES Vs ELMINA SHARKS Venue: Accra Ref: George M. Vormawah Asst 1: Patrick Papala Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah 4th Ref: Frederick Samena M/C: Augustine Asante



WAFA Vs ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK Venue: Sogakope Ref: Alphonse Atiapa Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Atebson Asst 2: Seidu Dauda 4th Ref: Christopher Asante M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah