The Match Officials for the Ghana Premier League Matchweek 5 have been appointed.
Here are the match officials for the weekend GPL matches:
1.Match: Ashantigold vs Berekum Chelsea (Saturday - Live)
Venue: Obuasi Len Clay Stadium
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Asst 1: Mumuni Fusheini
Asst 2: David Addico
4th Official: Opoku Arhin Gabriel
MC: Stephen Kpen
2. Match: Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities FC (Sunday)
Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu park, Dormaa
Referee: Musah Mubarik
Asst 1: Alhassan Abdulai
Asst 2: Bawa Huruna
4th Official: Abdul Hamid Sesay
MC: Samuel Acheampong
3. Match: Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Sunday)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Desmond Abbey
Asst 1: Balanguena Stephen
Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen
4th Official: Bernard Domfe
MC: Williams Gidiglo
4. Match: Bechem United vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday0
Venue: Bechem
Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe
Asst 1: Isaac Opoku Antwi
Asst 2: Ato Yawson
4th Official: Mohammed Misbaw
MC: M.O Salisu
5. Match: Dreams FC vs Medeama SC (Sunday)
Venue: Dawu
Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
Asst 1: Cephas Barlow
Asst 2: Seidu Dauda
4th Official: Thomas Alibo
MC: Michael Ayeh
6. Match: Elmina Sharks vs Great Olympics (Sunday)
Venue: Nduom Stadium, Elmina
Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim
Asst 1: Jasper Adenyo
Asst 2: Halilu Alhassan
4th Official: Patrick Okyere
MC: Andre Dery
7. Match: Inter Allies vs WAFA (Sunday)
Venue: Accra Stadium
Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah
Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah
Asst 2: Dawsa Peter
4th Official: Eric Sefa Antwi
MC: G.K. Targbolo
8. Match: Karela vs King Faisal (Sunday)
Venue: Akoon Park, Tarkwa
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Asst 1: Roland Addy
Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi
4th Official: Emmanuel Eshun
MC: Collins Adu Yeboah
9. Match: Liberty Professionals vs Heart of Oak (Sunday)
Venue: Dansoman park
Referee: Kenny Padi
Asst 1: Isaac Odoom
Asst 2: Isaac Asante
4th Official: Obed Kwegyah Danquah
MC: Frank Denakpor
