The Match Officials for the Ghana Premier League Matchweek 5 have been appointed.

Here are the match officials for the weekend GPL matches:

1.Match: Ashantigold vs Berekum Chelsea (Saturday - Live)

Venue: Obuasi Len Clay Stadium

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Asst 1: Mumuni Fusheini

Asst 2: David Addico

4th Official: Opoku Arhin Gabriel

MC: Stephen Kpen

2. Match: Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities FC (Sunday)

Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu park, Dormaa

Referee: Musah Mubarik

Asst 1: Alhassan Abdulai

Asst 2: Bawa Huruna

4th Official: Abdul Hamid Sesay

MC: Samuel Acheampong

3. Match: Asante Kotoko vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Sunday)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Desmond Abbey

Asst 1: Balanguena Stephen

Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen

4th Official: Bernard Domfe

MC: Williams Gidiglo

4. Match: Bechem United vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday0

Venue: Bechem

Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Asst 1: Isaac Opoku Antwi

Asst 2: Ato Yawson

4th Official: Mohammed Misbaw

MC: M.O Salisu

5. Match: Dreams FC vs Medeama SC (Sunday)

Venue: Dawu

Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Asst 1: Cephas Barlow

Asst 2: Seidu Dauda

4th Official: Thomas Alibo

MC: Michael Ayeh

6. Match: Elmina Sharks vs Great Olympics (Sunday)

Venue: Nduom Stadium, Elmina

Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim

Asst 1: Jasper Adenyo

Asst 2: Halilu Alhassan

4th Official: Patrick Okyere

MC: Andre Dery

7. Match: Inter Allies vs WAFA (Sunday)

Venue: Accra Stadium

Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah

Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah

Asst 2: Dawsa Peter

4th Official: Eric Sefa Antwi

MC: G.K. Targbolo

8. Match: Karela vs King Faisal (Sunday)

Venue: Akoon Park, Tarkwa

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Asst 1: Roland Addy

Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi

4th Official: Emmanuel Eshun

MC: Collins Adu Yeboah

9. Match: Liberty Professionals vs Heart of Oak (Sunday)

Venue: Dansoman park

Referee: Kenny Padi

Asst 1: Isaac Odoom

Asst 2: Isaac Asante

4th Official: Obed Kwegyah Danquah

MC: Frank Denakpor