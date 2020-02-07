40 minutes ago

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has released the list of officials for Match Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Below are the appointments:

Match: ADUANA STARS Vs HEARTS OF OAK Referee: George M. Vormawah Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bekae 4th Ref: Maxwell Owusu M/C : M.I Salisu

Match: BECHEM UNITED Vs EBUSUA DWARFS Referee: Doh Morrison Eso Asst 1: Shine Ayitey Asst 2: Cephas Barlow 4th Ref: Abdul- Hamid Sesay M/C : Stephen Kpen

Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri Asst 1: Peter Dawsa Asst 2: Sulemana Salau Deen 4th Ref: Eric Sefah Antwi M/C G.K Tagbolo

Match: DREAMS FC Vs ASANTE KOTOKO Referee: Obed K. Danquah Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei Asst 2: Isaac Odoom 4th Ref: Kenny Padi M/C : Annan Lomotey

Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe Asst 1: Ato Yawson Asst 2: Kofi Andoh-Kyei 4th Ref: Charles Bulu M/C: G.T.S.K Inkum

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs ELEVEN WONDERS Referee: Musah Mubarik Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed Asst 2: Patrick Papala 4th Ref: Abdul Latif Qadir M/C : Andrew Tamakloe

Match: KARELA UNITED Vs MEDEAMA SC Referee: Julian Nunoo Asst 1:Jasper Adenyo Asst 2:Frederick Danful 4th Ref: Akudzi Martins M/C: James Adjei

Match: KING FAISAL Vs WAFA Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah Asst 1: ALHASSAN Abdulai Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini 4th Ref: Mohammed Misbaw M/C: Kwabena A. Sarpong