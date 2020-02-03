38 minutes ago

Officials for Match day Eight (8) of the Ghana Premier League mid-week matches have been appointed.

Below are the Match officials for Match day three (8):



Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS KARELA UNITED (Wednesday)

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin

Asst 1: Halilu Alhassan

Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah

4th Ref: Musah Mubarak

Match Commissioner: Andrews Dery



Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS ADUANA STARS (Wednesday)

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi

Asst 1: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Asst 2: Paul Atimaka

4th Ref: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Agyiri Barnor



Match: ELEVEN WONDERS VS INTER ALLIES (Wednesday)

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Alphonso Atiapa

Asst 1: John Nyavor

Asst 2: Isaac Asante

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah



Match: KING FAISAL VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Wednesday)

Venue: Kumasi

Referee: Patrick Okyere

Asst 1: Courage Kuedufie

Asst 2: Albert Adom Mensah

4th Ref: Clement Kwame Nkuah

Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu



Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS DREAMS FC

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim

Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Asst 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Samuel Acheampong



Match: MEDEAMA VS BECHEM UNITED (Wednesday)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Asst 1: Balonguila Stephen

Asst 2: Richard Appiah

4th Ref: Phillip Atta Forson

Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah



Match: LEGON CITIES FC VS ELMINA SHARKS (Wednesday)

Venue: Accra

Referee: Christopher Asante

Asst 1: Paul Dosu

Asst 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Ref: Mahama Ewuntoma

Match Commissioner: Oduro Nyarko

8. Match: WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO (Wednesday)

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Frederick Samena

Asst 1: Pascal Mawusi

Asst 2: David Addico

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS ASHANTIGOLD (Thursday)

Venue: Accra

Referee: Adaari Abdul Latif

Asst 1: Francis Bondzie

Asst 2: Ngindieye Thomas

4th Ref: Obed Kwagyan Dankwah

Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo