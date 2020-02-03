Officials for Match day Eight (8) of the Ghana Premier League mid-week matches have been appointed.
Below are the Match officials for Match day three (8):
- Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS KARELA UNITED (Wednesday)
Venue: Berekum
Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin
Asst 1: Halilu Alhassan
Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah
4th Ref: Musah Mubarak
Match Commissioner: Andrews Dery
- Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS ADUANA STARS (Wednesday)
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi
Asst 1: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong
Asst 2: Paul Atimaka
4th Ref: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Agyiri Barnor
- Match: ELEVEN WONDERS VS INTER ALLIES (Wednesday)
Venue: Techiman
Referee: Alphonso Atiapa
Asst 1: John Nyavor
Asst 2: Isaac Asante
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah
- Match: KING FAISAL VS GREAT OLYMPICS (Wednesday)
Venue: Kumasi
Referee: Patrick Okyere
Asst 1: Courage Kuedufie
Asst 2: Albert Adom Mensah
4th Ref: Clement Kwame Nkuah
Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu
- Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS DREAMS FC
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim
Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye
Asst 2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Ali Musah
Match Commissioner: Samuel Acheampong
- Match: MEDEAMA VS BECHEM UNITED (Wednesday)
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Asst 1: Balonguila Stephen
Asst 2: Richard Appiah
4th Ref: Phillip Atta Forson
Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah
- Match: LEGON CITIES FC VS ELMINA SHARKS (Wednesday)
Venue: Accra
Referee: Christopher Asante
Asst 1: Paul Dosu
Asst 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi
4th Ref: Mahama Ewuntoma
Match Commissioner: Oduro Nyarko
8. Match: WAFA VS ASANTE KOTOKO (Wednesday)
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Frederick Samena
Asst 1: Pascal Mawusi
Asst 2: David Addico
4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe
Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS ASHANTIGOLD (Thursday)
Venue: Accra
Referee: Adaari Abdul Latif
Asst 1: Francis Bondzie
Asst 2: Ngindieye Thomas
4th Ref: Obed Kwagyan Dankwah
Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo
Comments