Saturday will be Tamale City’s turn to begin the quest to find a replacement for Ashantigold in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

The Zone One based club will come up against Liberty Professionals who were 3-1 winners in the opening game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday.

A win on Saturday will boost Tamale City’s chances of claiming the slot ahead of their second game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday.

For Liberty Professionals, they will need all three points on Saturday to pave way for their return to topflight football.

Referee for Saturday’s match is Joseph Kwofie with Stephen Balanguena and Kofi Nyarko Bakai as assistants.

Eso Doh Morrison and Olivert Amoako will be 4th Official and Match Commissioner respectively.