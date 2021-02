2 hours ago

The match officials for Matchweek 5 of the 2020/21 Division One League season have been appointed.

See who will be officiating in the Week 5 round of fixtures including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE

DATE: Thursday, February 4, 2021 MATCH: Berekum Arsenals vs Techiman City VENUE: Golden City, Berekum REFEREE: Mohammed Zakaria ASSISTANTS: Kofi Kodjo Mathias & Twum Obour Victor 4TH REFEREE: Diawuo Enoch MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abdulai Osaman VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Thursday, February 4, 2021 MATCH: Steadfast vs Nsoatreman (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu ASSISTANTS: Jones A. Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Umar Abubakar Sadiq MATCH COMMISSIONER: Luke Ayoo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Kofi Sika

DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Mighty Royals vs Kintampo VENUE: Wamanafo town park REFEREE: David Adanney ASSISTANTS: Seidu Abdulai & Kingsley Asare 4TH REFEREE: James Ania Ayoko MATCH COMMISSIONER: Amoako Williams VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Crocodiles Stars vs Young Apostles VENUE: Paga REFEREE: Iddrisu Mustapha ASSISTANTS: Abdulai Abdul-Salam & George Owusu Amponsah 4TH REFEREE: Jzoseph Kwaku Addae MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawdi A. Razak VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abagna Nelson GFA CAMERAMAN: Shani Mukit

DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors VENUE: Wa Stadium REFEREE: Noah Joshua ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Mohammed 4TH REFEREE: Aduko Robert Sunday & Albert Azantilow MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakar A. Ganiyu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Sanni GFA CAMERAMAN: Mohammed Salis

DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Bofoakwa Tano vs Unity Stars VENUE: Coronation park, Sunyani REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Forkor Alidu M & Iddrisu Issahaku 4TH REFEREE: Saeed Abdul Aziz Modaari MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.A Alhassan VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Reindorf Opoku

DATE: Thursday, February 4, 2021 MATCH: BA United vs Yendi Gbewaa VENUE: Coronation park, Sunyani REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul Ganiu ASSISTANTS: Issah Mumuni Baguricher & Asigbe Marley 4TH REFEREE: Mathew Atuah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Francis Boateng VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: RTU vs Tamale City VENUE: Tamale Stadium REFEREE: Ayaaba Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Mikaal II Fauzan & Mohammed Alhassan 4TH REFEREE: Iddrisu Umar MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edward Ayaana VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: Kofi Sika

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO 1. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Achiken FC vs Vipers VENUE: Jamsco park, Assin Fosu REFEREE: Eric Kornie ASSISTANTS: James Osafo & Ndeego Abraham 4TH REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Thomas Aggrey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalilu Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah 2. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Hasaacas vs Swedru All Blacks VENUE: Gyandu Stadium REFEREE: Richmond Antwi ASSISTANTS: Elijah Amoah & Elvis Attakorah 4TH REFEREE: Ernest Baafi MATCH COMMISSIONER: S.K Annor VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful 3. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Skyy FC vs GoldStars (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Daboase park REFEREE: Foster N. Bastiours ASSISTANTS: Tanko Ayuba Gibrine & Agbeshie Adams 4TH REFEREE: Alfred Tabi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Eben Atta Kakra Fosu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Hadi Abu Mohammed Yakubu GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah 4. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Nzema Kotoko vs Proud United VENUE: Ainyinase park REFEREE: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga ASSISTANTS: Patrick Appiah Kodua & Anthony Appiah Mends 4TH REFEREE: George Amoah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Afari Tanim VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah 5. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Asokwa Deportivo vs Wassaman VENUE: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi REFEREE: Samuel Owusu Banahene ASSISTANTS: Akisoboka George & Bediako Marfo 4TH REFEREE: Joyce Obenewaa Appiah MATCH COMMISSIONER: R.S Addae VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Benjamin Okyere GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning 6. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: New Edubiase vs Pacific Heroes VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Hassim Yakubu ASSISTANTS: Kwame Frimpong & Sumaila Issah 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Oteng Appiah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Agyei VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko 7. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Star Madrid vs Samartex VENUE: Unistar Academy park, Kasoa REFEREE: Sulemana Latif ASSISTANTS: Augustine Afful & Joseph Laryea 4TH REFEREE: Solomon Mordey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Sowah Ghartey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Racheal Korankye GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentera 8. DATE: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 MATCH: Unistar Academy vs BYF VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Joseph Pimpong ASSISTANTS: Sheriff Kweku Duah & Seth Abletor 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Boateng Atuobi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Henry Nettey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda