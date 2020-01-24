The National Women's Premier continues this weekend at match venues across the country.
Match Officials for Match day 2 have been appointed
Below are the match officials for the weekend matches:
NORTHERN ZONE
- Match: AMPEM DARKOA Vs NORTHERN LADIES
Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park
Referee: Cynthia Anafo
Asst 1: Charity Abugun
Asst 2: Gifty Anarigede
4th Ref: Dora Agominaab
M/C: Simbiat Wiredu
- Match: ASHTOWN LADIES Vs FABULOUS LADIES
Venue: Paa Joe Park
Referee: Kassim Fadila
Asst 1: Victoria Kyere
Asst 2: Martha Amoatemaa
4th Ref: Juliet Appiah
M/C: Gloria King
- Match: KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY Vs PRISONS LADIES
Venue: Paa Joe Park
Referee: Monica Lange
Asst 1: Ishaq Hawawu
Asst 2: Diana Kpieonyi
4th Ref: Jakpa Faizatu
M/C: Monica Achiadem
- Match:PEARL PIA Vs SUPREME LADIES
Venue: Utrecht Academy Park
Referee:Kutichera Elizabeth
Asst 1: Betty Banono
Asst 2: Apalazoya Grace
4th Ref: Audrey Atampugbire
M/C: Zuwera Yamga Mohammed
SOUTHERN ZONE
- Match :LADY STRIKERS Vs IMMIGRATIONS LADIES
Venue: Robert Mensah Sports Stadium
Referee: Rita Nkansah Boateng
Asst 1: Gloria S. Kumordzro
Asst 2: Victoria Akorli
4th Ref: Beatrice Bekai
M/C: Philomena Afful
- Match: SAMARIA LADIES Vs HALIFAX LADIES
Venue: McDan La Town Park
Referee: Mansa Hommey
Asst 1: Dey Atsufui Bridget
Asst 2: Hans Selasi Wendy
4th Ref: Priscilla Klove
M/C: Comfort Coffie
- Match:POLICE LADIES Vs HASAACAS LADIES
Venue: McDan La Town Park
Referee: Barikisu Salifu
Asst 1: Forgive Avulekpor
Asst 2: Janet Aidoo
4th Ref: Comfort Atiadey
M/C: Stella Bissi
- Match: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS Vs SEA LIONS
Venue: Adu Yaw Assasan Park
Referee: Augustine Tetteh
Asst 1: Comfort Antigba
Asst 2: Margaret Sowah
4th Ref: Augustina Offei-Duodu
M/C: Abigail Sowah
