The National Women's Premier continues this weekend at match venues across the country.

Match Officials for Match day 2 have been appointed

Below are the match officials for the weekend matches:

NORTHERN ZONE



Match: AMPEM DARKOA Vs NORTHERN LADIES

Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park

Referee: Cynthia Anafo

Asst 1: Charity Abugun

Asst 2: Gifty Anarigede

4th Ref: Dora Agominaab

M/C: Simbiat Wiredu



Match: ASHTOWN LADIES Vs FABULOUS LADIES

Venue: Paa Joe Park

Referee: Kassim Fadila

Asst 1: Victoria Kyere

Asst 2: Martha Amoatemaa

4th Ref: Juliet Appiah

M/C: Gloria King



Match: KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY Vs PRISONS LADIES

Venue: Paa Joe Park

Referee: Monica Lange

Asst 1: Ishaq Hawawu

Asst 2: Diana Kpieonyi

4th Ref: Jakpa Faizatu

M/C: Monica Achiadem



Match:PEARL PIA Vs SUPREME LADIES

Venue: Utrecht Academy Park

Referee:Kutichera Elizabeth

Asst 1: Betty Banono

Asst 2: Apalazoya Grace

4th Ref: Audrey Atampugbire

M/C: Zuwera Yamga Mohammed

SOUTHERN ZONE



Match :LADY STRIKERS Vs IMMIGRATIONS LADIES

Venue: Robert Mensah Sports Stadium

Referee: Rita Nkansah Boateng

Asst 1: Gloria S. Kumordzro

Asst 2: Victoria Akorli

4th Ref: Beatrice Bekai

M/C: Philomena Afful



Match: SAMARIA LADIES Vs HALIFAX LADIES

Venue: McDan La Town Park

Referee: Mansa Hommey

Asst 1: Dey Atsufui Bridget

Asst 2: Hans Selasi Wendy

4th Ref: Priscilla Klove

M/C: Comfort Coffie



Match:POLICE LADIES Vs HASAACAS LADIES

Venue: McDan La Town Park

Referee: Barikisu Salifu

Asst 1: Forgive Avulekpor

Asst 2: Janet Aidoo

4th Ref: Comfort Atiadey

M/C: Stella Bissi



Match: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS Vs SEA LIONS

Venue: Adu Yaw Assasan Park

Referee: Augustine Tetteh

Asst 1: Comfort Antigba

Asst 2: Margaret Sowah

4th Ref: Augustina Offei-Duodu

M/C: Abigail Sowah