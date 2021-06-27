6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak claimed a stunning win over Asante Kotoko to stretch their lead of the Ghana Premier League.

Daniel Afryie Barnieh made his Premier League history with the decisive goal in the second half, turning in Fredrick Ansah Botwey's low shirt into the net.

His 66th minutes strike from a sharp turn made him a hero for on Sunday just 24 hours after marking his 20th birthday.

Both teams kept their respective squads of familiar faces but it was Kotoko who played with no Central striker.

Hearts of Oak started the game on a blistering pace and dominated the game with a dazzling display and pushed their opponents to the back foot in the first half.

Captain, Fatawu Mohammed came close to scoring the opening goal inside the first half but his effort struck the upright and left Kotoko off the hook.

Kotoko forced Hearts goalie, Richard Attah into a super save through Patrick Asmah’s free-kick from outside the box and that was the only time the Red and Whites troubled the Hearts defense.

Emmanuel Nettey was injured after his tackle on Fabio Gama Dos Santos and was replaced by Frederick Ansah Botchway very early in the pulsating game.

Hearts pressed and pushed Kotoko back to defend as they continued dominating the game.

Afriyie Barnieh popped up inside the box to power home the winning goal with a powerful finish inside the box to win the game for the Phobians following a super drive into the box by Ansah Botchway.

Hearts held their back line well and gave Kotoko little chances at the back but substitute Augustine Okrah missed a point blank opportunity to equalize but he fluffed his lines as Richard Attah grabbed the ball thanking his stars.

The game ended 1-0 to the Phobians who now move three points ahead of their arch rivals Kotoko with three games to come.

The victory is one of such needed by Hearts of Oak to consolidate their chances of winning their first GPL title in 8 seasons.