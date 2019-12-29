42 minutes ago

Maxwell Konadu and his Kumasi Asante Kotoko side recorded a one nil win against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening day of the Ghana Premier League season.

Captain Felix Annan returned in post for the porcupine warriors after a long injury lay off and was at his usual best for his side.

While new signing Christopher Nettey started at right back for the porcupine warriors while Mudasiru Salifu also featured prominently in the middle.

The Porcupine warriors wasted very little time as Justice Blay scored what may be the fastest goal in the Ghana Premier League opening weekend as he connected beautifully to a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi under 2 minutes to give Kotoko the lead.

Kotoko were in the ascendancy for most spells of the game and Mudasiru Salifu should have scored Kotoko's second goal but could only head wide.

Sogne Yacouba who is yet to score a goal for Kotoko in a long while in a competitive fixture had numerous chances to have broken his goal scoring duck but it was obvious he left his goal scoring boots at home as he spurned two great opportunities.

Tried as they did Kotoko were unable to add to the solitary goal as Techiman Eleven Wonders were unable to force the situation and left empty handed.