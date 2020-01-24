2 hours ago

Resilient Liberty Professionals stunned WAFA at home in Sogakope when they inflicted the home side's first defeat of the season.

The Dansoman based side defeated the home side by 2-1 at their own backyard in the match day six encounter.

WAFA skipper Abukari Ibrahim fouled Elvis Kyei Baffour inside the penalty box and referee Maxwell Owusu did not hesitate pointing to the spot.

The Liberty attacker slotted the ball home past goalie Sabi Acquah for the opener in the 30th minute of the game.

WAFA had numerous opportunities to have equalized but they missed all the chances that came their way as they could not finish them off.

But Substitute Sampson Agyapong pulled parity for the home side from a curled ball inside the box in the 71st minute of the game.

The scientific soccer lads will then go on and clinch all three points as Alhassan Mubarak scored the winner in the 78th minute to seal all three points for the away side.