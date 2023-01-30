50 minutes ago

The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association have met in Accra to review a number of matches including the betPawa Premier League Matchday 13 fixture between Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko, that was played at DUN’s Park on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Other matches included Future Stars vs. Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in the Access Bank Division One League, Karela United vs. Aduana FC, Accra Lions vs. Hearts of Oak, as well as Berekum Chelsea vs. Bibiani Gold Stars.

The Match Review Panel is an independent body that reviews match official performances on their own, as well as, deal with complaints from clubs in the Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier Leagues, the MTN FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup.

The Review Panel does not only sanction Match Officials but also commends them when they discharge their duties exceptionally. The panel always engages the match officials for any explanation and/or defence they may have on the match incident under review.

The recommendations, sanctions, or fines of the Panel are forwarded to the Secretariat for further action by the Referees Committee and the Referees Classification and Assessors Committee. There shall be communication to the officials concerned, and those affected would serve their punishment as recommended by the Match Review Panel. The Panel also sends commendations to match officials who display exceptional performances.

Since the commencement of the 2022/23 season, Decisions of the Review Panel for complaints received and suo moto reviews have not been made public, but sanctions have been carried out against the match officials concerned.

The work of the Match Review Panel is aimed at improving refereeing on the domestic front.

In all, the Panel handed suspensions to some match officials up to 10 matches and also commended a couple of referees for excellent work.