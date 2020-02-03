56 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko whizz-kid Mathew Anim Cudjoe has touched down in Germany to undergo trials with German giants Bayern Munich.

The skillful winger will be in German with the Bavarians for a week's trial and whiles there he will train with the team's under 19 side which coached by the club's legend Miroslav Klose.

Cudjoe, who has shot to prominence on the Ghanaian football scene following his cameo appearance for Kotoko in the league game against Ebusua Dwarfs where he came from the bench to open the scores.

He also followed it up with a breathtaking display against Hearts of Oak when he came from the bench.

The Bavarians have been keeping tabs on the youngster and would want to steal a march on other European bigwigs like PSG, Barcelona who have all been monitoring the exciting Ghanaian winger.

Anim Cudjoe alongside his agents touched down in Germany late on Sunday night and is set to begin the week long trials.